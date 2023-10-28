Everyone is saying the same thing about The Late Late Show’s new format after ‘brilliant’ episode

Everyone is saying the same thing about The Late Late Show after Friday night’s episode, as viewers have praised the new format implemented alongside new host Patrick Kielty.

The Co. Down native got his seventh show under his belt on Friday as he was joined by stellar guests, including Daniel O’Donnell, Ricky Tomlinson, Liz Bonnin and Georgie Crawford.

The diverse panel received an abundance of praise from viewers, as it refrained from the traditional format of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

Friday night’s show showcased a departure from the usual tradition of the beloved Irish broadcast in terms of the consistency of a notably adult comedic tone, which past presenters would typically have abstained from.

Daniel’s witty innuendos alongside his conversation with Ricky had viewers in stitches.

The Irish singer commented on Ricky’s new album cover, in which he appears to be standing naked and holding nothing but a banjo covering him from the waist down.

The 61-year-old said: “Well, I’ll tell ya something now. You’re very lucky to have a big banjo like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

Host Patrick Kielty chimed in with: “It’s very true. I could only manage a ukulele.”

Daniel’s closing joke – “I always had a mouth organ myself!”, was met with a rapturous laughter throughout the studio and went down well with audiences at home.

This wasn’t the first innuendo of the evening, with Patrick asking Daniel earlier in the show: “Are you still as big Down Under as you used to be?”

The country singer wittily responded with: “Well you can never tell now… that’ll have to be investigated.”

The conversation was shared on the show’s Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Easy lads, this is a family show.”

One X user wrote praising the show’s laughs: “Was great seeing Ricky Tomlinson and Daniel O’Donnell knocking great gas out of each other”.

Another wrote: “That was the best Late Late Show with Kielty so far.”

Some viewers took to the platform to praise Patrick, writing: “Great show tonight. Kielty starting to settle in.”

The show’s new format, which attracted some criticism in its early weeks, received rave reviews on Friday night, with one viewer adding: “All it takes is a few good guests and the new format is flying.”

Another drew on the Graham Norton comparison, saying: “The best shows on Graham Norton have been when random guests just click. Daniel O’Donnell and Ricky Tomlinson have been good craic tonight.”