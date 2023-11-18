Dublin GAA star James McCarthy and wife Clodagh O’Mahony reveal they are expecting their first child

Dublin captain James McCarthy and his wife Clodagh O’Mahony have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair revealed the news at the GAA All-Stars awards in the RDS on Friday night, where James also picked up an award for his contribution to the sport.

At the event, Clodagh chatted to EVOKE about the exciting news.

Clodagh told the publication: “We are eight years together and now we have a baby coming.”

The GAA star’s wife is six months into her pregnancy and told EVOKE that she is feeling great and that the couple are going to keep the sex of the baby a secret.

James then admitted that while he was excited he has “a bit of figuring out to do over the New Year,” in preparation for becoming a father for the first time.

When asked if he was nervous about fatherhood James said: “I have to get adjusted to sleep and stuff like that, but no, it’ll be fine.”

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the five-star Luttrellstown Castle Resort in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James McCarthy (@mccarj26)

A host of James’ teammates were in attendance – including Paul Flynn, Brian Fenton, Jason Sherlock, Dean Rock, Michael Darragh MacAulay, John Small and Stephen Cluxton.

Celebrity photographer Jenny McCarthy shared photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Massive congratulations to Clodagh & James ❤️❤️❤️ I had the best day ever yesterday photographing their very special day @luttrellstowncastleresort.”

“Also surrounded by almost the entire Dublin team 💙 which was great fun too!”