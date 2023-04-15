Donal Skehan recalls terrifying incident while filming with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Donal Skehan has recalled a terrifying incident while filming with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The chef revealed that he and the team were removed from the set of This Morning last year after his regular cooking segment due to a bomb scare.

He added that the whole studio was shut down for an hour.

He told RSVP magazine: “There was a bomb scare on ITV last year, around Easter, and I was on air making raspberry cheesecake bars.”

“All was going really well until one of the head floor managers came out on set and said ‘I am sorry guys, everyone needs to evacuate, there has been a bomb scare.'”

“Myself, Phil and Holly walked straight out of the studio and we went in the direction of where the suspect package was located.”

“They shut everything down for about an hour.”

Discussing the process behind his appearances on This Morning, Donal revealed: “We discuss the recipes first and they are pitched to the show editors. They decide what I am going to cook and if it will be around a certain theme.”

“I stay close to the television centre in the beautiful Soho House, I literally have a two minute commute. I have done it so many times now so it is a smooth process. We kick off in the prep kitchen to run through things because more often than not you can’t do the full recipe like on air.”

“We do a run through it for the cameras so they know what they will be shooting. Then we will go live and Phil and Holly and Alison and Dermot are brilliant craic. I love the eclectic mix of the guests they have on the show.”

Speaking about whether he’d present This Morning in the future, Donal teased: “I am always up for it, just call me, I am free.”

