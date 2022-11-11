Dermot Kennedy reveals why he’ll never sign up for a show like I’m A Celeb

Dermot Kennedy has revealed why he’ll never sign up for a show like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Despite his worldwide fame, the singer has largely shunned the celebrity lifestyle, and isn’t interested in appearing on a reality show.

When asked if we could ever see him on the likes of I’m A Celeb, Dermot told the Irish Sun: “Definitely not.”

“I have a decent head on my shoulders as to what’s OK and what’s not. I’ve met people I admire like Dave and Finneas but it doesn’t faze me,” he continued.

“I wouldn’t say success has really changed things for me personally. I’m not the type to be in LA, or in New York and go to parties. I’m not a networker.”

“While I love meeting new people, I know who my best friends are. And I’ve been the same since I was a child. I will never change.”

“When I’m home, my friends or parents don’t ask me anything about music. We’re just normal and I’m very grateful for that,” he explained.

Speaking about his new album Sonder, Dermot continued: “And that’s why I gave the album the title Sonder — it made sense for me to take the weight off my own shoulders.”

“My music is not about me, and I don’t want to be a celebrity. I just want to share this album with people and make them feel better.”

“I’m in an industry where it’s celebrated to be all about yourself. You’re constantly thinking about your own goals, achievements and your own story and journey,” he said.

“I don’t love that if I’m honest. As an artist I don’t play shows to celebrate what I’m doing — I play shows to connect with people and to share with people and, and to see their emotions and for them to see mine.”

“For me, my fans’ stories are as important as mine and that’s why I don’t necessarily talk too much about the meanings of songs because I don’t want to cloud how someone else interprets it for their own lives.”

“What really strikes a chord with me is that someone in the crowd could have a story to tell that’s just as important as mine.”

The news comes after it was recently reported that Dermot secretly married his longterm girlfriend Aisling Finnegan this year.