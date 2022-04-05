Country music star Patrick Feeney marries fiancée Claire Hegarty

Country music star Patrick Feeney has married his fiancée Claire Hegarty in a stunning Sligo wedding.
The Irish singer proposed to Claire over Easter last year, just one year after meeting her on Tinder.
The couple officially got married in the 5 star Markree Castle in Sligo on Sunday, and Patrick shared the first snap from their wedding on Instagram this morning.
He captioned the post: “The best day of our lives spent with family and friends ❤️”
Patrick wore a three-piece navy suit with a white shirt and black dickie bow for his big day, while Claire donned a stunning ivory gown with a pearl headpiece.
