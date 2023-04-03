Bookies suspend betting on the next Late Late Show host – as clear favourite dominates the race

Ladbrokes has suspended betting on the next host of The Late Late Show, as a clear favourite is dominating the race.

An insider has told The Irish Mail on Sunday that Claire Byrne taking over from Ryan Tubridy is “all but a done deal”.

Following the report, there was a rush of bets this morning, and the bookies have decided to pull the plug on the popular market for now.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “All the signs are pointing in the direction of Claire Byrne when it comes to The Late Late Show.”

“Along with news reports, we witnessed a rush of bets in favour of Byrne first thing this morning despite her short odds. As a result, we have decided to suspend betting on the market for the time being.”

Last month, Goss.ie revealed Claire as one of the frontrunners to take over from Ryan.

A source told us: “It’s time for a woman to take the reins, the position will now be open to female broadcasters and there will be a hope that a woman will fill the seat.”

“Claire’s ears must be burning as her name is all that’s being mentioned in the halls of RTÉ. She always held the audience incredibly well on Claire Byrne Live, and her confidence on camera is undeniable.”

“She’s also great with kids, there’s a playful fun side not many people have seen, but being a mum-of-three she’d be a perfect fit to host the Toy Show every year too.”

Another industry insider told Goss.ie: “I think the role is Claire’s… I don’t think it’s accidental she is the presenter for RTÉ’s new quiz show.”

Ryan Tubridy will host his final The Late Late Show on May 26, after 14 years at the helm.