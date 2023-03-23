Claire Byrne ‘faces MAJOR Late Late Show test’ – amid calls for her to take over hosting gig

Claire Byrne is set to return to our TV screens as host of RTÉ’s new quiz show, titled Ireland’s Smartest.

The broadcaster’s latest TV venture is reportedly a major test of her presenting skills, as bosses are eyeing her up to take over as host of The Late Late Show.

The coveted presenting gig is up for grabs, after Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from the flagship programme.

A source told The Irish Sun: “If there was an audition for Claire to be the host of The Late Late Show this is it.”

“This quiz is a much lighter format than anything Claire has done on TV before, as a news anchor, or the host of Claire Byrne Live debate.”

“Contestants will go blank or forget answers. RTÉ will be watching very closely to see if Claire can make it work. So will her rivals for The Late Late Show gig.”

Ireland’s Smartest, which is a ten part series, will begin on Sunday, April 2 at 7.30pm on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

Shortly after Ryan’s exit from The Late Late Show was announced, Miriam O’Callaghan and Claire were hotly tipped for the role, amid calls for the next presenter to be female.

However, Miriam recently insisted she doesn’t want the job, leaving Claire as a frontrunner for the gig.

Speaking to Ryan on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, the broadcaster admitted: “I think everyone was very surprised [about his departure from the show].”

“We were all very surprised here as well. The news came in and we were like ‘What? Wow!’ I don’t think anyone saw it coming that you decided to leave the Late Late.”

When discussing The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan told her: “There will be Toy Shows with the next person, whoever that might be, Claire.”

Claire jokingly told Ryan that he was “talking to the person who walked away from work” – referring to her stepping away from her show Claire Byrne Live last May.

“Would you not consider walking back?” Ryan asked his RTÉ colleague.

“Let’s not go there!” Claire joked.

During a heartfelt monologue on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Ryan hinted that his replacement will be a female as he addressed his exit, saying: “Thank you for staying with me and with us on the show, and I wish my successor, whoever she may be, the very best of luck.”

After receiving a laugh from the audience, Ryan added: “Obviously I jest, but good luck to whoever is next and I’ll be supporting them.”

“But I’m not gone yet so apologies, I’ve still got more to do, I’ll still be on the radio every morning at 9 of course and I’ve lots more that I’m going to do in TV land.”

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 on RTÉ One; however, he will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.