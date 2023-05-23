Bonnie Ryan shares rare snaps with husband John as she marks their first wedding anniversary

Bonnie Ryan has shared some rare snaps with her husband John Greenhalgh, as she marked their first wedding anniversary.

The influencer married her teenage sweetheart in front of her closest family and friends in Italy last May.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the makeup artist posted three previously unseen snaps from their wedding day alongside the caption: “1 year married to the love of my life 🤍.”

“Getting to be your wife is the greatest thing in my life! I love this adventure we are on together 🤍,” she added.

While Bonnie regularly mentions John on Instagram, she’s never shared a photo of his face on social media.

Last year, Bonnie defended her decision not to show her husband’s face on social media after a follower branded it “annoying”.

Bonnie replied to the comment, saying: “He is entitled to his privacy. Just because my job is online doesn’t mean he has to have his face known. I’m showing him respect to his privacy.”

At the time, Bonnie said she was “getting a lot of messages like this” since they tied the knot.

She wrote: “I’ve tried my best to show wedding content while being respectful to the fact my husband doesn’t want to be on social media.”

“I just want you to know this isn’t like something I think is gas that I don’t show him, it’s respect for him and what we have chosen for us.”

The couple exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi, Italy on May 23, 2022.

Bonnie’s older sister Lottie married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same church back in 2017.

Before their Italian wedding, Bonnie and John officially tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.