Bonnie Ryan defends her decision not to show her husband’s face on social media

Bonnie Ryan has defended her decision not to show her husband’s face on social media.

The 29-year-old married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends in Italy last month.

She shared the first photo from their wedding day on Instagram thereafter, and captioned the sweet snap: “Husband & Wife.”

Since coming back from her honeymoon, Bonnie has shared the details of aspects of her wedding through Instagram posts and photos on her story.

On Thursday evening, one of her followers replied to her story saying she loved the sweet snaps of the couple, but that it was “annoying” that Bonnie kept covering John’s face, stating that he was “not a child”.

Bonnie replied to the comment, saying: “He is entitled to his privacy. Just because my job is online doesn’t mean he has to have his face known. I’m showing him respect to his privacy.”

The beauty explained she has been “getting a lot of messages like this” since the couple tied the knot.

She wrote: “I’ve tried my best to show wedding content while being respectful to the fact my husband doesn’t want to be on social media.”

“I just want you to know this isn’t like something I think is gas that I don’t show him, it’s respect for him and what we have chosen for us.”

The 29-year-old tied the knot for the second time in Italy last month, after officially marrying her longterm boyfriend John earlier this year.

On March 4, 2022, the couple tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.