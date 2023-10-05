Barry Keoghan reveals how he connected with his late mother through a medium

Barry Keoghan has revealed how he connected with his late mother through a medium.

The Irish actor was just 12-years-old when his mother Debbie tragically died from a drug overdose when she was 31.

The Dublin native was subsequently raised by his grandmother Patricia, after spending years in foster care.

During a lengthy new cover interview with Esquire, the Oscar nominee recalled the time he connected with his late mum through a psychic in Los Angeles.

When he met with the medium, they asked him to choose a page in a thick book.

When Barry picked 72, the medium knew that was the year his mother was born.

He said: “That’s not on the Internet or anything. I [was] like, ‘Wowwwwww! Like, how’d—?'”

The 30-year-old also recalled the time he was choosing a costume for a movie when he randomly picked a bracelet engraved with the name ‘Debbie’.

“I said, ‘That’s my mother’s name. Debbie.’ Aight? That’s crazy, innit? That’s a sign. That is a feckin’ sign! That day alone is like… So I kept it. They were like, ‘Where’s the bracelet?’ I’s like, ‘I’m keepin’ that’.

Before he went to live with his grandmother, Barry and his brother Eric spent several years in foster care.

Despite his difficult upbringing, the actor said: “You know what, I’m proud of it. I’m not going to say what happened was the right thing, but it’s certainly given me a lot of ammunition.”

Barry became a first time father last August when he welcomed son Brando with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro, who he reportedly split from earlier this year.

Speaking about fatherhood, Barry said he learned a lot from his grandmother as his own father was absent from his life.

He said: “It’s hard for me to base it on anything, right? I’m up for discovering it, but we all usually have someone we base our father figure on, and our lessons.

“Not to diss my feckin’ own father, I just didn’t have that. But I’m being honest when I say this: I can base my being a father on my granny.”

“She raised ten. She had a great, what do you call it, attitude about everything. Man or woman, that’s what I base it on. She was my father and mother in one.”