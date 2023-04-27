Aoife Walsh reveals she found this aspect of pregnancy ‘really difficult’ as a single mum

Aoife Walsh has revealed she found the emotional aspect of her pregnancy “really difficult” as a single mum.

The former Miss Ireland got engaged to her longtime love in Paris back in December 2018, and announced her first pregnancy last March.

The Tipperary native welcomed her daughter Penelope Rose on July 29, 2021, but later confirmed she is raising her daughter as a single mum.

Speaking on the Every Mum podcast, Aoife revealed: “So I became a single parent pretty early on in my pregnancy, which was, I suppose, like it was unexpected.”

“I definitely found the emotional end of pregnancy really difficult, because I was already kind of dealing with a big life change. I had been engaged, and suddenly you know I wasn’t anymore. And I was about to become a mum for the first time.”

“I moved back in with my mum and dad, and I’m still here, and they are – oh my God, they are amazing.”

“They’re like, I just, I wouldn’t be able to do anything if it wasn’t for them, they’re incredible.”

Aoife confirmed she was a single mum last November.

During an Instagram Q&A, the mum-of-one was asked by a follower: “Are you with Penny’s Dad? Don’t answer if too personal. Not judging, just curious xxx”

The former Miss Ireland replied: “No, it’s just me & P.”

The Tipperary native was inundated with messages of support from her followers, with many praising her for “doing an amazing job” at raising her daughter.