Alan Hughes shares health update on Ireland AM after hospitalisation

The presenter was hospitalised earlier this week with heart problems

Alan Hughes returned to Ireland AM today, following his recent hospitalisation.

Earlier this week, the 57-year-old told fans he was in Bon Secours Hospital, due to issues with his heart.

Speaking to his co-host Laura Woods, Alan explained: “I was getting shortness of breath and I went for a stress test and following the stress test, they found that my resting heartbeat was very fast.”

The TV presenter thanked everyone for their “goodwill messages”, and revealed he has to wear a heart monitor for a few days.

“I’m a real hypochondriac anyway, but doctors explained that because I have this high resting heart rate, there might be something…”

“So I’m wearing the heart monitor to see what happens over the five days,” he said.

Laura replied: “You are right to get it checked because you’re one of the fittest people I know and for you to have shortness of breath just isn’t usual.”