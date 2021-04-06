Home Irish Showbiz Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes reveals he’s in hospital

The presenter's husband Karl Broderick was also in hospital just days prior

Sophie Clarke
Virgin Media

Alan Hughes has revealed he’s in hospital undergoing an angiogram and scans.

The Ireland AM presenter shared a snap from his hospital bed to Instagram, wearing a face mask and a gown.

The 57-year-old wrote: “Bon Secours hospital …getting Angiogram and scans …seems my resting heart beat is too fast …it takes a lockdown to get my heart going 😊😊😊😊😊”

 

He added: “Everyone was so kind , efficient and caring that you all staff at @bonsecourshopsital.”

Taking to the comment section, hypnotist Keith Barry wrote: “Get well soon ❤️”, while Darren Kennedy penned: “Hope you’re ok Alan x”.

Just days prior, Alan’s husband Karl Broderick also shared a snap from the hospital, writing: “Don’t panic, just in for a tiny procedure.”

“Yes, its a willy reduction!!!! 🙄,” he joked. “But seriously, being in a gown in a hospital bed and over hearing other people (young prople) talking about symptoms and chemo and well, it just makes u cop on to life.”

 

“I’m gonna eat all the chocolate I can get my hands on later!!! Enjoy the day, enjoy ur health.. #eatthechocolate 😛 ps. The nurse caught me rapid taking these selfies…..#morto.”

Alan and Karl have been together for almost 30 years, and tied the knot in civil ceremony in 2011.

The couple then secretly wed in a low-key ceremony in 2016, one year after Ireland voted to pass the same-sex marriage referendum.

Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick | Brian McEvoy
