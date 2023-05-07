A reminder of the nominees for the 2023 IFTAs

It’s IFTAs night!

The 2023 Irish Film & Television Awards are taking place in Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre this evening, with host Deirdre O’Kane at the helm.

Here’s a reminder of the nominees:

Best Film

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

God’s Creatures

Lakelands

Róise & Frank

The Wonder

Director

Frank Berry – Aisha

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All

Emer Reynolds – Joyride

Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Script

Frank Berry – Aisha

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride

Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Lead Actor

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands

Liam Neeson – Marlowe

Ollie West – The Sparrow

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Lead Actress

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank

Danielle Galligan – Lakelands

Kelly Gough – Tarrac

Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter

Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting Actor – Film

Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting Actress – Film

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Eileen Walsh – Ann

Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Best Drama

Bad Sisters

Conversations with Friends

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)

Smother

The Dry

Vikings: Valhalla

Director – Drama

Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters

Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends

Laura Way – Maxine

Aoife McArdle – Severance

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Paddy Breathnach – The Dry

Script – Drama

Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan

Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee

Smother – Kate O’Riordan

The Dry – Nancy Harris

Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead Actor – Drama

Aidan Turner – The Suspect

Conleth Hill – Holding

Jason O’Mara – Smother

Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection

Stephen Rea – The English

Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead Actress – Drama

Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Roisin Gallagher – The Dry

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

Supporting Actor – Drama

Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry

Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters

Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters

Moe Dunford – The Dry

Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting Actress – Drama

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Brenda Fricker – Holding

Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

Feature Documentary

The Artist & The Wall of Death

The Ghost of Richard Harris

How To Tell A Secret

Million Dollar Pigeons

North Circular

Nothing Compares

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Call Me Mommy

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You

Lamb

Wednesday’s Child

You’re Not Home

Animated Short Film

Candlelight

Dagda’s Harp

Red Rabbit

Soft Tissue

Cinematography

Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle

How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman

It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail

The Dry – Cathal Watters

Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume Design

Aisha – Kathy Strachan

The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh

Disenchanted – Joan Bergin

Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle

Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production Design

Aisha – Tamara Conboy

Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball

Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill

Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair & Make-up

Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne

The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle

The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson

Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

Sound

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

Conversations with Friends

The Sparrow

The Wonder

Original Music

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks

Lakelands – Daithí

Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire

The Dry – Sarah Lynch

Editing

Aisha – Colin Campbell

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun

Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX

The Banshees of Inisherin

Marlowe

Stranger Things

The Woman King

Best International Film

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actor

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Austin Butler – Elvis

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front

Josh O’Connor – Aisha

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár Emily Watson – God’s Creatures Florence Pugh – The Wonder Letitia Wright – Aisha Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Viola Davis – The Woman King

