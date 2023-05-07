A reminder of the nominees for the 2023 IFTAs

It’s IFTAs night!
The 2023 Irish Film & Television Awards are taking place in Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre this evening, with host Deirdre O’Kane at the helm.
Here’s a reminder of the nominees:
Best Film
- Aisha
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- God’s Creatures
- Lakelands
- Róise & Frank
- The Wonder
Director
- Frank Berry – Aisha
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All
- Emer Reynolds – Joyride
- Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
- Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank
Script
- Frank Berry – Aisha
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
- Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride
- Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
- Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank
Lead Actor
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands
- Liam Neeson – Marlowe
- Ollie West – The Sparrow
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Lead Actress
- Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
- Danielle Galligan – Lakelands
- Kelly Gough – Tarrac
- Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter
- Zara Devlin – Ann
Supporting Actor – Film
- Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
- Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam
Supporting Actress – Film
- Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
- Eileen Walsh – Ann
- Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Best Drama
- Bad Sisters
- Conversations with Friends
- Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)
- Smother
- The Dry
- Vikings: Valhalla
Director – Drama
- Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters
- Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends
- Laura Way – Maxine
- Aoife McArdle – Severance
- Dathaí Keane – Smother
- Paddy Breathnach – The Dry
Script – Drama
- Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan
- Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran
- Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee
- Smother – Kate O’Riordan
- The Dry – Nancy Harris
- Top Boy – Ronan Bennett
Lead Actor – Drama
- Aidan Turner – The Suspect
- Conleth Hill – Holding
- Jason O’Mara – Smother
- Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection
- Stephen Rea – The English
- Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call
Lead Actress – Drama
- Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Dervla Kirwan – Smother
- Roisin Gallagher – The Dry
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- Siobhan McSweeney – Holding
Supporting Actor – Drama
- Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters
- Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
- Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters
- Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
- Moe Dunford – The Dry
- Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends
Supporting Actress – Drama
- Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
- Brenda Fricker – Holding
- Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters
- Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
- Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
- Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters
Feature Documentary
- The Artist & The Wall of Death
- The Ghost of Richard Harris
- How To Tell A Secret
- Million Dollar Pigeons
- North Circular
- Nothing Compares
Live-Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Call Me Mommy
- Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You
- Lamb
- Wednesday’s Child
- You’re Not Home
Animated Short Film
- Candlelight
- Dagda’s Harp
- Red Rabbit
- Soft Tissue
Cinematography
- Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle
- How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman
- It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail
- The Dry – Cathal Watters
- Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson
Costume Design
- Aisha – Kathy Strachan
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh
- Disenchanted – Joan Bergin
- Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle
- Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave
Production Design
- Aisha – Tamara Conboy
- Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty
- Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball
- Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill
- Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy
Hair & Make-up
- Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin
- Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle
- The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson
- Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney
Sound
- Aisha
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Conversations with Friends
- The Sparrow
- The Wonder
Original Music
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks
- Lakelands – Daithí
- Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
- Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
- The Dry – Sarah Lynch
Editing
- Aisha – Colin Campbell
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun
- Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon
VFX
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Marlowe
- Stranger Things
- The Woman King
Best International Film
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Tár
- The Fabelmans
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Actor
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
- Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Josh O’Connor – Aisha
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
- Florence Pugh – The Wonder
- Letitia Wright – Aisha
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
