A reminder of the nominees for the 2023 IFTAs

Deirdre O'Kane hosting the virtual 2022 IFTA Film & Drama Awards. Embargoed until 11.00PM Saturday 12th MARCH 2022 Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
It’s IFTAs night!

The 2023 Irish Film & Television Awards are taking place in Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre this evening, with host Deirdre O’Kane at the helm.

Here’s a reminder of the nominees:

Best Film

  • Aisha
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • God’s Creatures
  • Lakelands
  • Róise & Frank
  • The Wonder

Director

  • Frank Berry – Aisha
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All
  • Emer Reynolds – Joyride
  • Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
  • Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Script

  • Frank Berry – Aisha
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
  • Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride
  • Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
  • Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank
Jenny the Donkey and Colin Farrell

Lead Actor

  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands
  • Liam Neeson – Marlowe
  • Ollie West – The Sparrow
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Lead Actress

  • Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
  • Danielle Galligan – Lakelands
  • Kelly Gough – Tarrac
  • Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter
  • Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting Actor – Film

  • Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Colin Farrell – The Batman
  • Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
  • Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting Actress – Film

  • Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
  • Eileen Walsh – Ann
  • Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Best Drama

  • Bad Sisters
  • Conversations with Friends
  • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)
  • Smother
  • The Dry
  • Vikings: Valhalla

Director – Drama

  • Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters
  • Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends
  • Laura Way – Maxine
  • Aoife McArdle – Severance
  • Dathaí Keane – Smother
  • Paddy Breathnach – The Dry

Script – Drama

  • Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan
  • Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran
  • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee
  • Smother – Kate O’Riordan
  • The Dry – Nancy Harris
  • Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead Actor – Drama

  • Aidan Turner – The Suspect
  • Conleth Hill – Holding
  • Jason O’Mara – Smother
  • Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection
  • Stephen Rea – The English
  • Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead Actress – Drama

  • Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends
  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Dervla Kirwan – Smother
  • Roisin Gallagher – The Dry
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

Supporting Actor – Drama

  • Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters
  • Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
  • Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters
  • Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
  • Moe Dunford – The Dry
  • Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting Actress – Drama

  • Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
  • Brenda Fricker – Holding
  • Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters
  • Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
  • Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
  • Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

Feature Documentary

  • The Artist & The Wall of Death
  • The Ghost of Richard Harris
  • How To Tell A Secret
  • Million Dollar Pigeons
  • North Circular
  • Nothing Compares

Live-Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Call Me Mommy
  • Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You
  • Lamb
  • Wednesday’s Child
  • You’re Not Home

Animated Short Film

  • Candlelight
  • Dagda’s Harp
  • Red Rabbit
  • Soft Tissue

Cinematography

  • Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle
  • How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman
  • It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail
  • The Dry – Cathal Watters
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume Design

  • Aisha – Kathy Strachan
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh
  • Disenchanted – Joan Bergin
  • Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production Design

  • Aisha – Tamara Conboy
  • Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty
  • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball
  • Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair & Make-up 

  • Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin
  • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle
  • The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

Sound

  • Aisha
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Conversations with Friends
  • The Sparrow
  • The Wonder
Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Original Music

  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks
  • Lakelands – Daithí
  • Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
  • Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
  • The Dry – Sarah Lynch

Editing

  • Aisha – Colin Campbell
  • Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
  • Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun
  • Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX 

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Marlowe
  • Stranger Things
  • The Woman King

Best International Film

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • The Fabelmans
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actor

  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
  • Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Josh O’Connor – Aisha
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actress

    • Cate Blanchett – Tár
    • Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
    • Florence Pugh – The Wonder
    • Letitia Wright – Aisha
    • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
    • Viola Davis – The Woman King

 

 

