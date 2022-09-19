What jewels will Queen Elizabeth II be buried in?

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning, the late British monarch will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private family service at Windsor Castle.

But what jewels will the Queen be buried in?

Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, has told Metro: “Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.”

She predicts the Queen’s engagement ring, which Prince Philip created using diamonds from a tiara that belonged to his mother Princess Alice of Battenberg, will be passed on to Princess Anne.

Lisa explained: “The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side.”

“Her Majesty’s life has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth; her jewels form very much part of that legacy.”

Mok O’Keeffe, of LGBTQ+ royalist group GayAristo, told the outlet that the Queen was a “modest woman”, so her wedding band is the only jewel she’ll need to be buried with.

He said: “This simple act of love seems fitting for a woman who actively enjoyed the simple things in life and, because of her strong faith, believed that she would enjoy the riches of heaven.”

“Many of the jewels she wore form part of the history of the country and will be passed to the future Monarch and the Queen Consort, for the remainder of their lives.”

