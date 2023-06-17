The Royal Family mark King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch

The Royal Family have marked King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.

The 74-year-old ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.

The new British sovereign has his official coronation on Saturday, May 6.

On Saturday, Charles became the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony on horseback.

Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis were taken to the ceremony in a carriage.

Prince Edward, Prince William and Princess Anne were also on horseback.

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians came together in this great display to celebrate the British monarch.

After the military bands performed, the Regimental Colour, which in this case was the King’s Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, wass processed down the ranks of soldiers.

Once the Foot Guards marched past, Charles rode back to Buckingham Palace, before taking the salute once again.

The King was then joined by other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past from the Royal Air Force.