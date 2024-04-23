Rebel Wilson claims British royal once invited her to an ‘orgy’

Rebel Wilson has claimed a member of the British Royal family once invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy at the home of a tech billionaire.

The Australian actress made the allegation in her bombshell memoir Rebel Rising, in which she recalled receiving “a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party” from a member of the royal family back in 2014.

Rebel didn’t share their name, but claimed they were male, and “fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne”.

Rebel said she thought the party, which was medieval-themed, would be a “perfect opportunity to find a boyfriend”.

The bash was held at a ranch just outside Los Angeles, and the actress wore a “buxom damsel outfit” to compliment her “child-bearing hips”.

In her book, Rebel described the “insane” party, which saw men jousting on horses in a field, and a swimming pool filled with girls dressed as mermaids.

Rebel wrote: “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset.”

She then recalled a man appearing with a tray of what looked like sweets, which actually turned out to be the drug MDMA.

When she asked what they are for, the man replied: “Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things at about this time.”

Earlier in the chapter, Rebel remembered the unnamed royal telling her male friend that they needed “more girls” to come to the party.

Rebel wrote: “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

The actress confessed she was a virgin at the time, and was concerned the house might contain hidden cameras.

“Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she added.

Rebel’s new book has attracted plenty of headlines since its release earlier this month.

The actress made shocking allegations about her former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen in the book, which he has firmly denied.

The pair worked together on the 2016 comedy Grimsby.