Royal biographer reveals the state of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship: ‘There’s no going back’

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has revealed the current state of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship.

Almost a year since the publication of Prince Harry’s tell all memoir, Spare, in which we learned the level of dispute between the brothers, the author has claimed “absolutely nothing has changed”.

Omid’s new book Endgame, which is to be released on November 28th, tells the story of the “breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy”.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Omid said: “I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years, because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”

The royal author notes in Endgame that the family is ignoring the cracks in their foundation at their own risk, as “part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation’s family”.

Yet, he notes the future King has prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy over his relationship with his brother, even aiding the UK press on a number of occasions.

Omid revealed after talking to a source early in the writing process that they “called Harry a ‘defector'”, and said that was the same view taken by the heir to the throne.

“These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

The author insisted “there’s no going back” between the brothers, and said: “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown.

“His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”