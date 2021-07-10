Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive ‘special award’ for ‘limiting their family’

The couple have decided to only have two children for environmental reasons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being honoured with a “special award” for limiting their family to two children.

UK-based charity Population Matters has commended the couple for reducing their impact on the environment by not having any more children after the birth of their daughter.

The couple are parents to two kids – Archie, 2, and Lilibet, who was born on June 4.

A spokesman said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.”

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.”

“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

Alongside the award, the couple have been granted a £500 donation for a charity of their choice.

Harry revealed his plans to have just two children back in 2019, during an interview with Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue magazine.