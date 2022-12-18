Liz Hurley sets the record straight on rumours she ‘took Prince Harry’s virginity’

Liz Hurley has set the record straight on rumours she took Prince Harry’s virginity.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex will open up about his experience with a “beautiful older woman in the countryside” in his upcoming tell-all book Spare.

When asked whether she is the woman being referred to in the book, Liz told The Times: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha! No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Harry’s explosive memoir, which is set for release next month, has been described as “intimate and heartfelt” and written with “raw, unflinching honesty”.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are reportedly being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According the Daily Mail, the Royal Household has already been warned that the 416-page memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

Another source has told The Mirror: “The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy.”

“Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it. If Harry’s previous allegations across numerous TV interviews are anything to go by, this will be nuclear.”

“Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive, there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan.”

According to reports, Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

The Duke’s memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series aired.