THIS is what fans are saying about the premiere of Love Island: All Stars

The highly-anticipated brand-new series, Love Island: All Stars premiered tonight on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

The show was hosted by Maya Jama and saw 12 former Islanders return to the villa for a second chance of finding love.

The All Stars series is filmed in South Africa and saw legendary former contestants such as Liberty Poole and Georgia Harrison attempt to find love once again.

As the first episode kicked off this evening, fans quickly took to X to share their thoughts on the brand-new series.

One wrote: “this is so weird seeing people from different series😂 but i love it #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars.”

Earlier in the night, another wrote: “Line up looks decent so far #LoveIsland.”

Many viewers of the hit ITV dating show commented on the show’s stellar line-up.

Mitch could easily be my favourite #LoveIsland — Sade x (@sadei777) January 15, 2024

I need bombshells on bombshells this year @LoveIsland Spice up the line up! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/p7VFQtPntY — stephanie 💗💗 (@xoxox111127) January 15, 2024

MITCH IS GONNA STIR AND CAUSE SOME TROUBLEEEE STARR BWOYY!#LoveIsland — Discreet (@discreet_artist) January 15, 2024

kaz and liberty are so cute, gonna be the fav duo #loveisland pic.twitter.com/oviIUB23nO — 𝒘. 🤍 (@omgwashhh) January 15, 2024

TOBY? Oh this gonna be messy #loveisland — lia 🍉 (@chaishayat) January 15, 2024

it’s funny cos i feel like i know these people personally already #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/QDF48tCDwd — 🍓shrtcake. (@strawsc3) January 15, 2024

Many had some things to say about “Messy” Mitch.

Mitchel shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the ITV dating show, where he enjoyed brief romances with Molly Marsh, Jess Harding and Abi Moores.

The 27-year-old earned himself the nickname “Messy Mitch” during his time on the show for his wandering eye and continuous stirring of the pot.

can’t believe messy mitch is back on my screen already 😭

kaz, liberty and chris tho 🫶#loveisland — emily (@eastendrose_) January 15, 2024

Don’t think I’m ready for another series of messy Mitch. It’s too soon 😳 #LoveIsland — Amanda (@Pinkmango72) January 15, 2024

Mitch has barely spent an hour and he has already started being messy 😭#LoveIsland — Personal Abanidaro (@OYayansola) January 15, 2024

Fans were shocked by the major twist at the end of the episode, which saw bombshell’s and ex’s Molly Smith and Calum Jones enter the villa.

One viewer wrote: “MOLLY AND CALLUM COMING IN TOGETHER WHAT IS HAPPENING #loveisland”

While another said: “THEY BROUGHT BACK CALLUM’S EX AS A BOMBSHELL AT THE SAME TIME AS HIM THIS IS WILDDDDD #LoveIsland”

Love Island returns on Tuesday, January 16 at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.