REVEALED: The FULL confirmed line-up for Love Island: All Stars

The full confirmed line-up for Love Island: All Stars has finally been revealed.

The brand new series is entirely separate from Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The All Stars series, which will premiere tonight, Monday, January 15, will be filmed in South Africa – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Check out the full line-up below:

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor has signed up to appear on the new Love Island: All Stars series.

The reality star shot to fame on the 2019 series, and later dated his co-star Maura Higgins.

The pair were a fan-favourite couple, but they sadly split in May 2021 after six months together.

While the 33-year-old hasn’t been linked to anyone since, his career has gone from strength to strength as he landed a cameo in the Barbie movie last year.

Chris is now hoping to spend longer in the Love Island villa after his stay during series five was cut short after 15 days.

He said: “Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again.”

“I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with.”

Georgia Harrison

Georgia was previously linked to the line-up of the brand new series.

Since appearing on the show in 2017, she has campaigned to change the law on revenge porn after her ex Stephen Bear shared a secret sex tape of them.

On why she is returning to the Love Island villa, Georgia said: “The last time I went in as a bombshell and I always wondered if I would have found love if I’d gone in a bit earlier. When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be.”

“As much as this years been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.”

“This is the last year of my 20’s so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

Toby Aromolaran

Toby appeared on the summer series of the show in 2021 and came in second place alongside then girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

The reality stars called it quits at the end of 2022.

In the post shared by Love Island, the show wrote: ” @tobyaromolaran scored his first ever relationship in the Villa, and now he’s looking for someone to go into extra time with ⚽ #LoveIsland”

On why he is returning to the villa, he said: “I’m single and Love Island worked for me the first time. I had a good relationship and fell in love.”

“If I’m Single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!”

Kaz Kamwi

Kaz appeared on the 2021 summer series of the show.

She coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank and made it to the final of the popular dating show, before the pair called it quits just three months after leaving the villa.

The 29-year-old is now back to find love once more!

She said about returning to the Love Island villa: “To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time.”

Georgia Steele

Georgia Steel was previously linked to the line-up of Love Island: All Stars.

This will be the 25-year-old’s third appearance on Love Island.

The Doncaster native rocketed to fame after appearing on the UK version of the show back in 2018, during which she had brief romances with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

Last year, Georgia took part in Love Island Games in the US, but was dumped from the show alongside Toby Aromolaran.

The 25-year-old has revealed that she is going back into the villa to find a boyfriend, she said: “I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go.”

Anton Danyluk Anton Danyluk shot to fame on the fifth series in 2019, and since leaving the villa has had a successful career as a fitness coach and gym owner. The fitness fanatic coupled up with Belle Hassan on day 30 of the show and stayed together until day 56 when they were dumped just before the final. Despite their turbulent time in the villa, the pair left the villa as a couple – but they split just weeks later after Anton was pictured partying up a storm in Ibiza. Anton was linked to the All Stars lineup recently when he posted a photo of him at Glasgow airport alongside the caption: “Long overdue ☀️🏝”. The 29-year-old added to the suspicion by deleting the post shortly after. Anton said of his return: “For me it was a no brainer. I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life.” “Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable.” Hannah Elizabeth Hannah appeared on the hit dating show way back in series 1 and was the first ever contestant to get engaged on the show. The reality TV star came runner-up with her then boyfriend Jon Clarke. Speaking of her return to the villa, eight years later, the 33-year-old said: “I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again.” “I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again.” Jake Cornish Jake Cornish appeared on the show back in 2021. He coupled up with Liberty Poole on day one of the dating show, and they made things official while in the villa. However, their relationship broke down just days before the final – after Liberty questioned Jake’s intentions. Speaking about what he would do differently this time around, the 26-year-old said: “There is nothing major I would do differently but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show.” “I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people’s opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the Villa.” Demi Jones Demi has revealed that she is set to return to the Love Island villa in order to “find love.” She said: “I am returning to the Love Island Villa because I am ready again to find love.” “I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!” The 25-year-old had previously appeared on the winter series of the hit ITV dating show back in 2020. Demi placed third on the show with Luke Abbott. She also recently battled thyroid cancer. Luis Morrison Luis shot to fame on the first series of Love Island. He coupled up with Cally Jane Beech and got all the way to the final, with the pair later finishing in fourth place. After the show, Luis and Cally welcomed Love Island’s first baby, Vienna in 2017, but sadly split a year later. Speaking about what he may do differently this time round, the 29-year-old said: “I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into.” “I don’t have a game plan at all – I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens.” Liberty Poole Liberty Poole rose to fame on the seventh series of the show in 2021, and also appeared on Love Island Games in the US last year. The 24-year-old coupled up with Jake Cornish on day one of the 2021 show, and famously exited the villa after she heard a clip of him saying he “wasn’t attracted to her”. Liberty became a role model for viewers as she demonstrated self-love and dumped Jake, which gained her a host of female fans. Now, Liberty is heading back into the Love Island villa for a third attempt at finding love. Now that her ex, Jake Cornish has also been confirmed to be entering the villa, Liberty said about bumping into her former flame: “It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.” “I wish my exes nothing but the best.” “I’m going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them – so I’ll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love.” Mitchel Taylor ITV

Mitchel shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the ITV dating show, where he enjoyed brief romances with Molly Marsh, Jess Harding and Abi Moores.

Mitchel eventually coupled up with Ella Barnes; however, the couple decided to part ways just weeks after returning to the UK.

This time round, the 27-year-old doesn’t want to be dubbed “Messy Mitch” anymore, admitting: “I’ll be honest, I don’t really plan on being ‘Messy Mitch’.

“It just depends on what day of the week it is. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and what you see is what you get.”

“I am very honest and very opinionated and I think that’s what people like me for. If I don’t agree with something, I’m not going to hold it back.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 15th January on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.