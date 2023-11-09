Women’s Aid welcomes the conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy in powerful statement

Women’s Aid has welcomed the conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy in a powerful statement.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering the 23-year-old school teacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022, on Thursday.

On day 18 of the trial at the Central Criminal Court, the jury of nine men and three women took about two hours to return their unanimous verdict which will see Puska sentenced to life imprisonment at a later hearing.

He has been in custody since January 18 last year when he was first arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Women’s Aid, Ireland’s national feminist organisation that works to prevent and address the impact of domestic violence and abuse, has since released a poignant statement addressing the guilty verdict.

They wrote: “Women’s Aid welcomes the conviction of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy. When Puska senselessly took Ashling Murphy’s life at 3.30pm in broad daylight while she was out on a run, it sent a shockwave through communities in Ireland.

“That this could happen tapped into a visceral feeling that so many girls and women are socialised to feel – that the risk of male violence is everywhere. That nowhere is safe. The murder of Ashling Murphy was a shocking example of dangers posed to women.

“The case put a spotlight on the inherent risk of male violence in society. Every woman should have the right to be safe, both in their own homes and in their communities. In 1996, we began recording the violent deaths of women in Ireland.

“Since then, 263 lives have been lost due to violence and abuse. Each woman killed violently is an outrage. An absolute tragic loss of life resulting in utter heartache and trauma for those left behind.

“263 women whose voices have been silenced through violence, and whose boundless potential was robbed of them and their loved ones. One man goes to jail today, but this will not bring Ashling back or compensate for her heart-rending loss,” they continued.

“Effective criminal justice sanctions are vital, and we truly hope this offers some measure of justice and closure to Aisling’s family and friends. However, prevention of such violence is also crucial.

“Women’s Aid hope that the deep social resonance this violent crime, and the violence that has stolen the lives of 262 other women since 1996 will not be squandered.

“This should spur us on, in all aspects of Irish society, to do the work required to achieve equality and safety for all. to make Ireland a country that truly has zero tolerance for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence – now and for our future generations,” they added.

Ashling’s murder sparked an outpour of anger and devastation across the country last year, as it once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Last January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.