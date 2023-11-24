Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane shares devasting cancer update

Saoirse Ruane’s mother has given a heart-breaking update on her daughter’s health.

Saoirse stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show back in 2020, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl told host Ryan how she was diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

Now, three years on from her appearance, her mother has shared another devasting health update – after she announced in April that they sadly found another tumour, Saoirse’s third to date.

In an Instagram post, Saoirse’s mother wrote: “Health update 23-11-23 💔. It’s been a week of highs and lows in our household this past 7 days. Starting with a gorgeous surprise family trip to London for the girls, the release of Saoírse’s charity single “Sing for Saoírse” and the excitement and nostalgia of the pending Toy Show tomorrow night.”

“Unfortunately along with the excitement we received some devastating news yesterday at Saoírse’s review. It’s been three months since her last review and while her tumour in her left lung is relatively static, yesterdays CT scan shows her cancer has now spread to her other lung.”

She continued: “This came as a huge shock to us as Saoírse has been doing so well. In just six more days it will be 4 years since her journey with cancer began. 4 diagnosis in 4 years is very hard to take.”

“While we are still trying to process this new information, the show must go on. Saoírse is the bravest soul we know and her one and only request on hearing this heartbreaking news last night was to put up the Christmas tree 🎄🥰.”

“So that’s what we are doing, putting up the decorations ahead of tomorrow’s toy show. As always we ask you to continue to pray for our brave resilient girl x,” her mother added.