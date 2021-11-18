Popular Dublin restaurant Coppinger Row to close after 13 years of business

Coppinger Row have announced they will be closing their doors on December 31st after 13 years of business.

A long-planned redevelopment of the site by the landlord will begin soon, meaning the shutters will go down on one of Dublin’s best-loved dining destinations.

Marc Bereen, co-owner of the popular restaurant, said: “Coppinger Row restaurant was at the heart of the South William Street renaissance – opening during the global recession in a quiet side street in the former rag trade quarter and building a new vibe with the help of a fun and dynamic team and our wonderfully loyal customers – It’s been quite a journey!”

“We are focused on our sister restaurant Charlotte Quay and an intimate new neighbourhood project on Dublin’s southside, but in the meantime, come make new memories with us in the lead up to Christmas at Coppinger Row.”

“We are hopeful that Coppinger Row could reopen in the redeveloped premises if we can get the landlord to agree to not go to market,” he added.

His brother Conor said: “The next few weeks will be happy, but sad too. We’ve welcomed everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney, and rugby stars to politicians, but it’s our regulars that we’ll miss the most.”

“They made us and kept us going through tough times. We like to think we played our part in making our neighbourhood so great, and we will miss it hugely. But watch this space – literally!”

Over the next six weeks, diners are invited to share their favourite photo memories of Coppinger Row on Instagram.

Each week, the best throwback or current pic, or both together, will win lunch for two at Charlotte Quay. Use the hashtags #AuRevoir #CoppingerRow.

The Mediterranean restaurant opens Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5pm to 10pm, and Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.

Book via: https://www.coppingerrow. com/