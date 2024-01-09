January set to reach coldest temperatures ever

Met Éireann have released their latest chilly predictions for January with temperatures expected to drop as low as -8C.

Ladbrokes have been taking bets that this January will be the coldest on record and odds are currently at 6/4.

The freezing temperatures that are reportedly on the way to us are causing people to think snowfall across the country may be on the cards this month.

The betting giant is also taking odds that all of Ireland will see a white January, and the odds are at 1/5.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “January has gotten off to an icy start and the odds are falling faster than the temperatures that this month goes down as the coldest on record! It is also just 1/5 that the cold snap brings snow this month!”

The hashtag #sneachta is trending on social media platform X today, which is the Irish term for snow.

People are taking to X to share their feelings on the White January taking over, as many counties down south are already experiencing the snow.

The snowfall in Cork and Waterford is getting people in the Christmas mood again, just days after Nollaig na mBan where the majority of the country took their decorations down.

One user shared a video of the snow in Cork and said: “Yes! Cork is going from Red to White. I want a Baileys now and to put on the Christmas lights again 🤩 #sneachta”

Yes! Cork is going from Red to White. I want a Baileys now and to put on the Christmas lights again🤩 #sneachta pic.twitter.com/njTTYaPCQr — Jacq deBlaq (@Jackdeblack1) January 9, 2024

Another user shared their dread at the thought of snow taking over as they wrote that they “have things to do tomorrow.”

He wrote: “There’s a real feeling of snow about – the clouds had ‘that look’ in them and it’s certainly cold enough. Have things to do tomorrow though so would appreciate if it held off until Wednesday. #Snow #Sneachta”

There’s a real feeling of snow about – the clouds had ‘that look’ in them and it’s certainly cold enough. Have things to do tomorrow though so would appreciate if it held off until Wednesday. #Snow #Sneachta — Killian Byrne (@killianbyrne) January 8, 2024