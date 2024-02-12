Shania Twain announces summer Dublin gig

Shania Twain has announced that she will be playing an outdoor gig in Dublin this summer.

The US country singer is set to play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 28 as part of her Queen of Me tour.

The 58-year-old kicked off her sold-out Queen of Me tour in April last year after releasing her sixth album, Queen of Me, in February 2023.

Shania will also be playing in Belfast on June 27.

The That Don’t Impress Me Much singer will be joined by special guest Rag N Bone Man on the night in Dublin.

Taking to her Instagram to share the exciting news, Shania said: “When it rains… it pours!! 🤠☔️ UK & IRELAND – I’m coming for you, see you this Summer! 😘”

Her Dublin date clashes with Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour which is set to hit Croke Park on June 28, 29 and 30.

General sale tickets will go on sale this Thursday, February 15 at 9am on Ticketmaster and will start at €79.90, including a booking fee.

While presale tickets will go live on will be available from 9am on Tuesday, February 13.