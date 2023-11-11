Our favourite artists reactions to this year’s Grammy nominations

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced.

As the nominations rolled in, nominees from around the globe took to their social media platforms to express their excitement and gratitude for the recognition of their work.

Check out our favourite artists reactions below:

Noah Kahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

Noah Kahan recently become viral on TikTok with his folk song, Stick Season, and has taken the internet by storm.

The folk-pop artist has been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards and has shared his joyous reaction to his 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Noah has had a big year and has recently released singles featuring big artists such as Hozier and Kacey Musgraves – this is the star’s first nomination.

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet has been nominated for a whopping seven Grammys – making her the second most nominated artist out of all the genres this year, after SZA leads the way with an incredible nine nominations.

The R&B star has been nominated for Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Trad. R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

The Jaguar singer’s daughter Hazel, is now the youngest Grammy Award nominee in history at two-years-old – after featuring on her mother’s song, Hollywood, which has been nominated for Best Trad. R&B Performance.

Kelsea Ballerini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

The country singer’s reaction was everything on Friday after watching the release of the nominations with her boyfriend Chase Stokes, and friends and family.

The 30-year-old country superstar shared a video on Instagram of their immediate reaction after she saw that her album Rolling Up the Welcome Mat earned a nomination in the Best Country Album category.

In the video, she’s snuggled in front of the Outer Banks star while her friends and family go berserk at her nomination.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer reacts to her #GRAMMYs nomination for ‘Silence Between Songs.’ pic.twitter.com/haQnex6TTp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2023

The 24-year-old songstress has been nominated for her recent album, Silence Between Songs, in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

The Reckless singer took to X to share her excitement and wrote: “I’m hysterically crying I don’t have words I can’t even speak I’m sobbing bawling.”

This is the singer’s first nomination.

Olivia Rodrigo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

After hearing about her six nominations, Olivia shared a snap of her jumping for joy and wrote in an Instagram post: “6 grammy noms today🥹🥹🥹 what an incredible honor to be recognized by the recording academy in this way.”

Grateful is an understatement!!!!! and huge congrats to @dan_nigro for his producer of the year nom, there’s no one more deserving!! second slide is me rn!!!!!.”

The 20-year-old won three Grammys at the prestigious awards ceremony back in 2022 – including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Troye Sivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

The Australian singer shared an selection of snaps on his Instagram looking rather emotional.

The Rush singer wrote: ” I can’t even think.”

“My first GRAMMY nomination…and second. A life long dream, no joke.”

“THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING thank you @recordingacademy.”

The former YouTuber has been nominated for his song Rush in the Best Pop Dance Recording category and for Best Music Video.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4th, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.