SZA leads the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been announced.
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4th, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
SZA lead the full list of nominees with nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét secured seven nods each.
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark also received six nominations each.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical):
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical):
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D-Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin’
Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma” – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For
Best New Artist:
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Dance Recording:
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One In a Million”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Rock Album:
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance:
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance:
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Best R&B Album:
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Best Alternative Jazz Album:
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Country Album:
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Solo Performance:
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Best Latin Pop Album:
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best African Music Performance:
Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Tyla – “Water”
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Record of the Year
“Worship”– Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough”– boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Vampire”– Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Album of the Year:
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
The Record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
James Blake – “Loading”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance:
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance:
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Best Rock Song:
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Best R&B Song:
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Halle – “Angel”
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Snooze”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Progressive R&B Album:
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Beat Rap Performance:
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Rap Song:
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Rap Album:
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:
Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
J. Ivy – The Light Inside
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Jazz Performance:
Jon Batiste – “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”
Lakecia Benjamin – “Basquiat”
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – “Vulnerable (Live)”
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – “But Not For Me”
Samara Joy – “Tight”
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
House of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One
Best Musical Theater Album:
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – “High Note”
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best Country Song:
Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
Best American Roots Performance:
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
Best Americana Performance:
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Best American Roots Song:
The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – “California Sober”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Best Americana Album:
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album:
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Best Folk Album:
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – “God Is Good”
Erica Campbell – “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
Zacardi Cortez – “Lord Do It For Me (Live)”
Melvin Crispell III – “God Is”
Kirk Franklin – “All Things”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Blessing Offor – “Believe”
Cody Carnes – “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”
Lauren Daigle – “Thank God I Do”
for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – “Love Me Like I Am”
Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Your Power”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – “God Problems”
Best Gospel Album:
Erica Campbell – I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Blessing Offor – My Tribe
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
Phil Wickham – I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album:
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Best Musica Urbana Album:
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – Vida
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance:
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
Burna Boy – “Alone”
Davido – “Feel”
Silvana Estrada – “Milagro Y Disastre”
Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance In Millets”
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”
Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”
Best Global Music Album:
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment
Best Reggae Album:
Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album:
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
Best Children’s Music Album:
Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best Comedy Album:
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner
God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Best Music Video:
The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Music Film:
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Recording Package:
Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21′
Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
Yu Wei – Migration
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Gieo
Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Album Notes:
John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)
Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)
Best Historical Album:
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical):
Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist – Multitudes
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Engineered Album (Classical):
Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour
Producer of the Year (Classical):
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon
Best Remixed Recording:
Depeche Mode – “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”
Lane 8 – “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”
Mariah Carey – “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – “Alien Love Call”
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Instrumental Composition:
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Motion”
John Williams – “Helena’s Theme”
Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – “Amerikkan Skin”
Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear the Music”
Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “Cutey And The Dragon”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella:
Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – “I Remember Mingus”
Just 6 – “Angels We Have Heard On High”
Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear the Music”
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – “Folsom Prison Blues”
Wednesday Addams – “Paint It Black”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Fenestra”
Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – “Com Que Voz (Live)”
Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “April in Paris”
säje ft. Jacob Collier – “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”
Samara Joy – “Lush Life”
Best Orchestral Performance:
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy”
Los Angeles Philharmonic – “Adès: Dante”
Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – “Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces”
The Philadelphia Orchestra – “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony”
San Francisco Symphony – “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring”
Best Opera Recording:
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Champion”
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries”
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – “Little: Black Lodge”
Best Choral Performance:
The Clarion Choir – “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”
The Crossing – “Carols After a Plague”
Miró Quartet; Conspirare – “The House Of Belonging”
San Francisco Symphony Chorus – “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna”
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – “Saariaho: Reconnaissance”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – “American Stories”
Catalyst Quartet – “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker”
Roomful Of Teeth – “Rough Magic”
Third Coast Percussion – “Between Breaths”
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Robert Black – “Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light”
Andy Akiho – “Akiho: Cylinders”
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – “The American Project”
Seth Parker Woods – “Difficult Grace”
Curtis Stewart – “Of Love”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because
Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark
Best Classical Compedium:
Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
Christopher Roundtree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Chick Corea – Sardinia
Andy Akiho – Sculptures
Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – “Adès: Dante”
Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – “Akiho: In That Space, At That Time”
William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – “Brittelle: Psychedelics”
Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright”
Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – “Montgomery: Rounds”