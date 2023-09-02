Everyone is saying the same thing about Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake’s new track

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake delighted fans last month when they teased new music.

The trio collaborated together on the iconic 2007 track Give It To Me.

The rapper created a number of songs – including Carry Out, SexyBack and 4 Minutes with Justin, while he Nelly features on some of his other songs – including Promiscuous and Morning After Dark.

On Friday, the trio released their brand new single Keep Going Up.

Although fans enjoyed the new song, everyone is in agreement that it doesn’t live up to Timbaland’s iconic 00s music.

One TikTok user penned: “I enjoyed it but really wanted more of the Timbaland club-type vibes!! More bass,” as a second said: “It is missing something… maybe some fire beats or bass to make it more intense.”

A third commented: “It’s fly, but we wanted Carry Out part 2,” and another wrote: “LOVE BU BRING BACK THE 2000s NEED THE WAY I ARE, GIVE IT TO ME, CARRY OUT CLUB VIBES.”