Danni Minogue sends fans into a frenzy with cryptic Eurovision post

Danni Minogue has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic post about the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Australian singer has convinced fans she is representing her home country in the competition, after she re-shared the Eurovision account’s BTS of the stage.

The 52-year-old wrote: “The stage is set… and the countdown has begun!”

The stage is set…and the countdown has begun! https://t.co/6DMJEKVIXe — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) December 19, 2023

The official Eurovision account commented under her re-post and said “I… begin to wonder 😏”, a reference to her 2003 I Begin To Wonder.

One user wrote: “Omg… is Dannii representing Australia??,” whilst another wrote “I’m going to take this as confirmation that you are representing [Australia].”

Olly Alexander, the frontman of popular band Years & Years, announced that he will be representing the UK during Strictly Come Dancing’s live final on Saturday night.

The star revealed how excited he is to represent the UK at the contest in Sweden next year.

On the show, the 33-year-old said: “I can exclusively reveal, I will be representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.” “Ah, what can I tell you, I’m planning it now.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) “It’s going to be spectacular, I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true.”

He then added: “I’m just so so so excited, it’s going to be great.” The singer-songwriter told the BBC after the announcement: “I’m scared, but I’m excited. I’ve wanted to do this for a really, really long time. It’s all a bit of a blur.” “I mean, it wasn’t gonna be a ballad. Or maybe it could have been a ballad. I love a ballad. Am I saying too much now? It’s not a ballad.” “I wrote the song with Danny Harle, and it’ll be coming next year. And it’s really good.” Olly concluded: “That’s definitely the vibe. It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But yeah, I can’t say much more than that.” The 68th annual song contest is set to take place in Sweden next May, after Loreen won with her song Tattoo. Meanwhile, RTÉ has launched its search for the next artist to enter the contest, and said they want to hear “from contemporary performers and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment.” Once again, entries will be considered by a panel of music and entertainment industry professionals and Eurovision fans selected by RTÉ. A shortlist of songs and attached performers will subsequently be invited to perform on television early in 2024 when a winner will be selected to represent Ireland in accordance with a selection process to be confirmed by RTÉ. Performers must also “have the ambition, vocal ability, stagecraft and confidence to compete at the highest level before a global audience of nearly 200 million people.” Ireland’s Eurovision selection method has previously come under fire, after Wild Youth missed out on a coveted place in the grand final earlier this year.