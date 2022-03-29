Ad
Christy Moore postpones upcoming gig after testing positive for Covid-19

Pic Brian McEvoy
Christy Moore has been forced to postpone an upcoming gig, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The popular Irish singer was scheduled to perform at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Kerry this weekend, but has pushed the concert back until April 23.

Taking to Twitter to update his fans, the 76-year-old wrote: “Dear Listeners, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 & have to reschedule this weekend’s gig in the Gleneagle INEC.”

“The show will now take place on Apr 23rd. All tickets remain valid. I’m feeling ok & thank you for your support. Look forward to seeing you all on April 23rd. Christy.”

