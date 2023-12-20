A host of acts announced for Dublin’s New Year’s festival

A host of new acts have been announced for Dublin’s New Year’s festival.

The four-day-long music festival takes place across the city from December 29 to January 1.

The event will see over 40 music acts perform across three venues.

Over 30 incredible acts will play across the weekend at the Collins Barracks Festival Quarter, which will see performances from headliners The Divine Comedy, as well as other acts including The High Kings, All Tvvins and DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne.

On Saturday, December 30, Chasing Abbey will headline.

The Scratch will ring in the New Year on 31 December with special guests Sharon Shannon, Gemma Dunleavy and Hermitage Green.

A host of family-friendly events have also been announced for the Saturday.

Hosted by Emma Power, some of Ireland’s rising artists including Tolü Makay, Robert Grace, Fia Moon and Rachel Mae Hannon will perform from 4pm.

This is a free and non-ticketed event.

Picture This are to headline their sold-out show at Dublin Castle on New Years Eve, with performances from Moncrieff, Lea Heart and Lucy Gaffney earlier in the night.