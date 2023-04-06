Fans rejoice as Jack Black announces 20-year School of Rock reunion

Jack Black has announced a 20-year School of Rock reunion.

The 53-year-old starred as Dewey Flynn in the cult classic film, which was released in 2003.

The plot follows the struggling guitarist, who has been fired from his band, pose as a substitute teacher.

Dewey forms a band of fourth-grade students in an attempt to win Battle of the Bands, to use the cash prize to pay his rent.

The Paramount Pictures film, which raked in $131.3 million at the box office, was the highest-grossing music-themed comedy until 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2.

Jack delighted fans when he told Entertainment Tonight: “All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30.”

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary.”

“We like to jam,” Jack continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from School of Rock.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight with the news.

One Twitter user wrote: “Well this has brightened up my morning considerably! School of Rock is among my favourite films of all time, it’s one of a select few that are absolutely perfect.”

A second said: “school of rock reunion omg,” and a third tweeted: “I know it’s just a dream but SCHOOL OF ROCK 2!”