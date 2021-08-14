Home LA Showbiz Emma Stone confirmed to return for Cruella sequel

Emma Stone confirmed to return for Cruella sequel

The film received rave reviews when it premiered back in May

Emma Stone is set to return for another Cruella movie.

According to Deadline, the 32-year-old has inked a sequel deal with Disney following the success of the first film.

Cruella debuted in cinemas and on Disney+ in late May, and has since grossed over $226 million dollars at the global box office.

The live-action feature film delves into the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella (played by Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Emma is the second actress to take on the role of Cruella in a live-action feature film, after Glenn Close played her in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians and the sequel 102 Dalmatians.

