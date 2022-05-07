Amanda Seyfried teases the possibility of a third Mamma Mia film

Amanda Seyfried has teased the possibility of a third Mamma Mia film.

The 36-year-old, who played Sophie in the film franchise, said she wants to make Mamma Mia 3 before she turns 40.

She told Variety: “The plot doesn’t even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again.”

The actress continued: “I hope we do another one, but you know, no one’s talking to me. I know if you ask any of the others they’ll be like, ‘Sure, but it’s not going to happen.’ But then that’s what we said about the second one, and it was better than the first one!”

“If you’re a fan of the second one, you’re gonna be a fan of the third one regardless of the story. I don’t want to wait another 10 years! We should do it before I’m 40.”

“I’ll have two kids and still be married to Skye. We’ll go back to Greece and sing more songs, and Meryl [Streep] will be a ghost because she’s dead. Or maybe she comes back as Donna’s twin sister or something. She would have to do it.”

Amanda also said she’d love Cher to reprise her role as Sophie’s grandmother in the third film.

She said: “Oh my gosh, yeah, she’d be all over the third one. She had a lot of fun. What you see is what you get with her. She’s amazing. Just a warm, talented person who’s always stayed on the ground and been really gracious.”

The first Mamma Mia film was released in 2008, and the second film premiered in 2018.