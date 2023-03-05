REVEALED: The full list of winners at The Gossies 2023

Goss.ie’s eighth annual awards show, The Gossies 2023, returned with a bang on Saturday, March 4th, at The Convention Centre Dublin.

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for the Circus-themed awards bash – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

On the night, famous faces from TV, radio, music, and social media graced the red carpet – including Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Celebrity guests on the night also included Faye Winter, Laura Anderson, Dami Hope, Lucy Kennedy, Kathryn Thomas, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Grainne Seoige, Erica Cody, Tommy Bowe, Martin King, Alan Hughes, Holly Carpenter, Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Terrie McEvoy, James Patrice, Louise Cooney, Miriam Mullins, Damien Broderick, Charleen Murphy, and Ellie Kelly.

Guests were treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony, which saw some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

The awards show kicked off with performers from Fossett’s Circus, before guests were shocked by a surprise performance from Chasing Abbey, and later entertained by The Event Band at our official after party.

Check out the full list of winners at The Gossies 2023 below:

Best Actress (sponsored by Perkys) – Nicola Coughlan

Best Actor (sponsored by NOW) – Barry Keoghan

Best Movie – Vicky (directed by Sasha King)

Best TV Show – Derry Girls

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by Kerry Hanaphy) – Muireann O’Connell

Best Male TV Presenter – Tommy Bowe

Best Music Act – Westlife

Best Radio Show (sponsored by Carry Out) – Pamela Joyce on Today FM

Model of the Year (sponsored by Heartbreak Social Club) – Kate Grant

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by eBay Ireland) – Clementine MacNiece

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by KASH Beauty) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Fashion Designer of the Year – Helen Steele

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Voduz) – Sophie Murray

Most Stylish Man (sponsored by AYA & Sport Endorse) – Damien Broderick

Best Podcast (sponsored by HYDE Bar) – Hold My Drink (hosted by Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly)

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Bellamianta) – Alan Clarke

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by Boots Ireland) – Damien Broderick

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4all Gift Cards) – Rachel Gorry

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by DeCare) – Brendan McDowell

To catch all the winners speeches from the night, The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on Sunday, March 5th, streaming on our YouTube channel.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Official Hair Partner Voduz.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner Kerry Hanaphy, and got their awards show glow from our Official Tan Partner Bellamianta.

On top of that, guests were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots Ireland, NOW, Carry Out, and Heartbreak Social Club.

As always, guests also took home a luxury goodie bag from The Gossies, which included products/vouchers from our brand partners, and more treats from category sponsors Blank Canvas Cosmetics, HYDE Bar, AYA Supplements, and Perkys.

NOW also gave away an overnight stay and a 1-year membership on the night, to the person who posted the best content from their White Lotus photo area.

The Best Dressed on the night was also gifted a voucher from fashion boutique Canella Lane.