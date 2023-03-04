PICS: Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide join famous faces at The Gossies 2023

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for Goss.ie’s eighth annual awards show, The Gossies 2023, on March 4th.

With Circus at this year’s show-stopping theme, the awards ceremony is taking place at The Convention Centre Dublin – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

On the night, famous faces from TV, radio, music, and social media graced the red carpet – including Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Celebrity guests on the night also included Faye Winter, Laura Anderson, Dami Hope, Lucy Kennedy, Kathryn Thomas, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Grainne Seoige, Erica Cody, Tommy Bowe, Martin King, Alan Hughes, Holly Carpenter, Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Terrie McEvoy, James Patrice, Louise Cooney, Miriam Mullins, Damien Broderick, Charleen Murphy, and Ellie Kelly.

Check out all the red carpet photos below:

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

The awards show kicked off with performers from Fossett’s Circus, and is set to end with entertainment from The Event Band at our official after party, plus a performance from surprise guests during dinner.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the action, as The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on Sunday, March 5th.

Streaming on our YouTube channel, you’ll be able to watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Official Hair Partner Voduz.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner Kerry Hanaphy, and got their awards show glow from our Official Tan Partner Bellamianta.

On top of that, guests were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots Ireland, NOW, Carry Out, and Heartbreak Social Club.

As always, guests will also take home a luxury goodie bag from The Gossies, which includes products/vouchers from our brand partners, and more treats from Blank Canvas Cosmetics, HYDE Bar, AYA Supplements, and Perkys.

Kerrie Nicole Blanc at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.

Picture: Brian McEvoy