PICS: Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide join famous faces at The Gossies 2023

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for
Goss.ie’s eighth annual awards show, The Gossies 2023, on March 4th.
With Circus at this year’s show-stopping theme, the awards ceremony is taking place at The Convention Centre Dublin – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.
On the night, famous faces from TV, radio, music, and social media graced the red carpet – including Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.
Muireann O’Connell at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Celebrity guests on the night also included Faye Winter, Laura Anderson, Dami Hope, Lucy Kennedy, Kathryn Thomas, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Grainne Seoige, Erica Cody, Tommy Bowe, Martin King, Alan Hughes, Holly Carpenter, Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan.
A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Terrie McEvoy, James Patrice, Louise Cooney, Miriam Mullins, Damien Broderick, Charleen Murphy, and Ellie Kelly.
Check out all the red carpet photos below:
Faye Winter at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Miriam Mullins at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lucy Kennedy at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rachel Gorry at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.
The awards show kicked off with performers from
and is set to end with entertainment from Fossett's Circus at our official after party, plus a performance from surprise guests during dinner.
The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on Sunday, March 5th.
The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on Sunday, March 5th.
Streaming on our
you'll be able to watch all the winner's speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.
Sarah Morrissey at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Former Love Island star Laura Anderson at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Daithi O Se at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.
Daithi O Se and Ally Garvey at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Erica Cody at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Rose Quigley at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Murray at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Kavanagh at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aoife Walsh at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Dami Hope at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Joyce at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Chasing Abbey at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ivanna McMahon at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rosalind Lipsett at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Carol Byrne at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Terrie McEvoy at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Grainne Gallanagh at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emily O’Donnell at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ali Ryan and Kendra Becker at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ali Ryan at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jeff, Orla and Ross Hopkins at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Helen Steele at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lauren McDonagh at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Orla Quinn at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jasmine Gerhardt at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Robert Rowinski at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brooke Scullion at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lynn Kelly at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Daithi O Se and Ally Garvey at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Kerrie Nicole Blanc at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Karl Broderick and Alan Hughes at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Pam RichardsonHoare, Mandy Maher, Hayley Doherty and Mary Lee at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katie O Connor at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Carol Byrne at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sean Montague and Brendan Scully at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellie Kelly at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Brendan McDowell at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Linda Stinson at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rebekah O Leary at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Burke at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Grainne Seoige at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aine Kennedy at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jamie Lo at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michaela O Neill and Ryan Andrews at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sean Phibbs at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Charleen Murphy at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy