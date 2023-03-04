Faye Winter steps out in style at the Gossies 2023

Faye Winter stepped out in style at The Gossies 2023 on Saturday night.

The Love Island star, who attended last year’s event with her now-ex Teddy Soares, stunned in a black, mesh dress for the awards show.

The awards ceremony is taking place in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Other Love Island stars in attendance included 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Irish contestants Dami Hope and Matthew MacNabb, and 2018 Islander Laura Anderson.

