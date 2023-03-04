Ad
Faye Winter steps out in style at the Gossies 2023

Faye Winter at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Faye Winter stepped out in style at The Gossies 2023 on Saturday night.

The Love Island star, who attended last year’s event with her now-ex Teddy Soares, stunned in a black, mesh dress for the awards show.

The awards ceremony is taking place in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Other Love Island stars in attendance included 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Irish contestants Dami Hope and Matthew MacNabb, and 2018 Islander Laura Anderson.

Check out all the pics from the red carpet here.

