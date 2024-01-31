Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut at the Grammys?

Fans are dying to know whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will make their red carpet debut at the Grammys this weekend.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, February 4th, and Taylor is up for a number of awards on the night.

While fans were hoping to see the couple walk the red carpet together, insiders have told E! News that the Kansas City Chiefs player will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.

The Grammys is taking place exactly one week before Travis’ team takes on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their place at the Super Bowl last weekend, when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Taylor was on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s big win, and its understood she’ll attend the Super Bowl next weekend before she jets to Japan for her next Eras Tour concert on February 10th.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have reportedly been living together at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

During an interview with TIME magazine late last year, Taylor gushed about their romance for the first time.

The singer admitted that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Heights.

At the time, the NFL star told listeners how he failed to give Taylor his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.