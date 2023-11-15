Will Smith denies ‘unequivocally false’ claim he was ‘caught having sex’ with Fresh Prince co-star Duane Martin

Will Smith has denied an “unequivocally false” claim he was caught having sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal, who has claimed to be the actor’s former personal assistant, made the accusation during an interview with internet personality Tasha K.

However, a spokesperson for Will has since told TMZ: “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

A source close to Smith has also claimed that he is considering taking legal action following Bilaal’s remarks.

During his interview with Tasha K, Bilaal alleged he once walked in on Will and Duane engaged in a sex act in a dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” he claimed.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him – it was murder in there.”

It comes after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will have been secretly separated for seven years in a shock interview last month.

The Hollywood couple, who share two children, tied the knot in 1997.

While promoting her new memoir Worthy, the actress revealed she and Will are “still figuring out” their relationship, after secretly separating in 2016.

She said: “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

Jada later explained that she and Will were living apart when he famously slapped Chris Rock in her defence at the 2022 Oscars.

The 52-year-old added that the couple still have “deep love for each other”, and said that while they are no longer romantically together, no permanent decision has been made regarding the future of their marriage.

The couple’s relationship hit headlines in 2020 when Jada revealed that she “got into an entanglement” with musician August Alsina.

In September 2021, Will raised eyebrows once again by admitting he and Jada haven’t always practiced monogamy.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?”

“And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The King Richard star continued: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.”

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Will and Jada are parents to Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

Will also shares a son named Trey, 30, with Sheree Zampino.