Tyler Perry reveals he acted as a ‘therapist’ to Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry has revealed that he acted as Meghan Markle’s therapist after the couple made the big move across the pond.

Tyler first became acquainted with the couple when he sent Meghan a letter before their wedding, in which he said he was “praying” for her amid the controversy surrounding her father Thomas Markle.

The filmmaker then offered the royal couple refuge at one of his properties in Los Angeles, California, after the couple’s location in Canada was made public.

The pair have remained close friends, with the 54-year-old being godfather to Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet.

The actor and filmmaker sat down with Kelly Ripa on a recent episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast on SiriusXM.

Speaking about the couple, Tyler said: “Everything is still larger than life for them.”

“Everywhere she goes or whatever she does or she puts on something, it sells out. There are paparazzi in the corners.”

The billionaire continued: “I just want it to be a safe place not only for her, but you know, there are many people who don’t have a name or who are not a part of a royal family who just need somebody to be there for them so I sent her a note.”

“Everybody thought Oprah introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know that I reached out to them,” he added.

Tyler revealed that he acted as a therapist to the Duchess of Sussex: “I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation.”

The director elaborated further about his friendship with the royal couple and said: “They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great.”

“Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there.”

“They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment,” he added.