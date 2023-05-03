Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago engaged to Jesse Sullivan

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago is engaged to Jesse Sullivan.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the happy news.

She wrote: “WE’RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!”

Francesca started dating Jesse, who is a transgender TikTok star, shortly after she finished filming Netflix’s The Perfect Match last year.

The Canadian model shot to fame after appearing on the first season of Too Hot To Handle, where she struck up a romance with Harry Jowsey.

After a whirlwind romance, Harry proposed to Francesca at the show’s reunion, but the couple called it quits just a few weeks later.

In January 2021, Francesca started dating TOWIE star Demi Sims, who she asked to be her girlfriend just three days after they met.

The reality stars then got tattoo tributes to each other, and Francesca moved to London with Demi.

The couple called it quits just three months later.