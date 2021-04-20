Timothée Chalamet fuels rumours he’s reunited with his ex

Timothée Chalamet has fuelled rumours that he is reunited with his ex-girlfriend Lily Rose-Depp.

The former couple dated for almost a year, after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018 – before splitting in April last year.

Over the weekend, the actor and his model beau were spotted shopping together in New York, sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: “They came in together and both looked around. Timothée has come into the store several times, both with Lily and alone.”

“While Lily was looking at something outside, he bought it quickly for her as a secret gift and then ran out. He was very sweet and is always gracious and kind to the designer and staff at the store.”

The news comes after Timothée was linked to Mexican actress Eiza González last year, when they were spotted kissing while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in June.

