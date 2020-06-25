Timothée Chalamet sparks romance rumours on trip to Mexico

Timothée Chalamet has been spotted kissing Mexican actress Eiza González on a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

The 24-year-old has sparked rumours he’s found love again – following his split from Lily-Rose Depp earlier this year.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the Call Me By Your name star was papped packing on the PDA with the 30-year-old actress.

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez vacationing in Mexico in the midst of a global pandemic! pic.twitter.com/JAAlvKAHsJ — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) June 23, 2020

The actor became a Hollywood heartthrob following his leading role in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, which scored him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The news comes after Timothée split from Lily-Rose Depp in April, following almost a year of dating.

The pair met while filming Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

