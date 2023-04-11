Ad
This is why Pete Davidson has been trending on Twitter since Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Pete Davidson has been trending on Twitter ever since news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s rumoured split broke.

Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer and her actor beau recently called it quits after six years together.

Since then, fans have been creating memes about a potential future romance between Taylor and Pete.

As fans will know, Pete has a very prolific dating history.

The former SNL star was recently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Prior to that, the comedian dated reality star Kim Kardashian – her first romance since her split from rapper Kanye West.

Pete and Emily via The New York Knicks on Twitter
Pete and Kim Kardashian | @pierresnaps

The 29-year-old has also dated singer Ariana Grande, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kate Beckinsale, actress Margaret Qualley, and model Kaia Gerber in the past.

Fans have since joked that Pete is going to “slide into Taylor’s DMs” now that she’s back on the market.

Pete is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, so a romance between him and Taylor is unlikely.

But we are still loving the memes!

