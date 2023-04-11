This is why Pete Davidson has been trending on Twitter since Taylor Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn

Pete Davidson has been trending on Twitter ever since news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s rumoured split broke.

Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer and her actor beau recently called it quits after six years together.

Since then, fans have been creating memes about a potential future romance between Taylor and Pete.

Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: pic.twitter.com/e8Hvsl9VX3 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 9, 2023

As fans will know, Pete has a very prolific dating history.

The former SNL star was recently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, following her split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Prior to that, the comedian dated reality star Kim Kardashian – her first romance since her split from rapper Kanye West.

The 29-year-old has also dated singer Ariana Grande, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kate Beckinsale, actress Margaret Qualley, and model Kaia Gerber in the past.

Fans have since joked that Pete is going to “slide into Taylor’s DMs” now that she’s back on the market.

Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/aOsjs0y9u5 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 9, 2023

What's Joe Biden's plan for keeping Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift? — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) April 8, 2023

Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift’s house to ask her for that first date! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SOFNf9swCZ — Latté Liberal (@Come_Oon_Man) April 9, 2023

Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift is single pic.twitter.com/D3lwafWJiG — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 9, 2023

pete davidson when he hears about the taylor swift and joe alwyn break up pic.twitter.com/n3Qu5E1IWx — hidden (@slaydn_) April 9, 2023

Taylor Swift fans watching Pete Davidson right now pic.twitter.com/ILnUobZNE8 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 9, 2023

pete davidson and taylor swift have an opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time — stress relief (@lmamp13) April 11, 2023

They laughed at me for putting “Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift hook up” on my 2023 bingo but who’s laughing now 😈 — Bee Massey (@BeeMassey) April 11, 2023

“Taylor Swift is single sir…and we have been unable to find Pete Davidson” pic.twitter.com/ThDxk4457c — ye4us (@ye4us) April 9, 2023

Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift now that she’s single pic.twitter.com/lMmhwdSpN1 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 9, 2023

Pete is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, so a romance between him and Taylor is unlikely.

But we are still loving the memes!