New report reveals more details about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split

A new report has revealed more details about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s rumoured split.
Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had called it quits after six years together.
A source told the outlet: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”
Another insider has since told MailOnline: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”
“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”
“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.”
The source continued: “It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent.”
“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”
It comes after a heartbreaking video of Taylor getting emotional on tour went viral, following news of her and Joe’s split.
The songstress was singing ‘Champagne Problems’, which Joe co-wrote with her under his pseudonym William Bowery, during her Eras tour when she appeared to tear up.
Taylor and Joe were first photographed together in 2016, and were romantically linked the following year.
Taylor has written a number of songs about Joe throughout their relationship – including Delicate, Call It What You Want and Gorgeous.
The notoriously private couple have also sparked engagement rumours on a number of occasions.
Last July, The Sun reported that the pair were secretly engaged for a number of months, but they only told their closest friends and family.
The Conversations With Friends star reportedly bought his songstress girlfriend an engagement ring which she wore “behind closed doors”.
A source told the publication at the time: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.”
“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”
“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.”
“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”