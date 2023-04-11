New report reveals more details about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split

Another insider has since told MailOnline: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”

“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.”

The source continued: “It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent.”

“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”

It comes after a heartbreaking video of Taylor getting emotional on tour went viral, following news of her and Joe’s split.

The songstress was singing ‘Champagne Problems’, which Joe co-wrote with her under his pseudonym William Bowery, during her Eras tour when she appeared to tear up.

Taylor and Joe were first photographed together in 2016, and were romantically linked the following year.

Taylor has written a number of songs about Joe throughout their relationship – including Delicate, Call It What You Want and Gorgeous.

The notoriously private couple have also sparked engagement rumours on a number of occasions.