Pete Davidson ‘getting serious’ with new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson is reportedly getting serious with his new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours in January after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The rumoured couple have since been papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood, and enjoyed a romantic trip to Hawaii.

chase and pete in hawaii pic.twitter.com/UA45iir857 — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) January 25, 2023

A source has since told Page Six that Pete and Chase’s relationship is “getting serious”.

“They’ve been friends a long time,” the source told the publication, adding: “and this romance grew out of friendship.”

The news comes just months after it was reported that Pete had removed his tattoo tributes to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian and the reality star struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but decided to call time on their relationship after nine months of dating.

Last October, Pete was papped with a bandage above his left collarbone – after seemingly removing his iconic tattoo tribute to Kim which read “my girl is a lawyer”.

It appears that Pete has also removed the rest of his inked tributes to Kim amid his romance with Chase.

The new couple enjoyed a trip to Hawaii in January, and the tattoos were noticeably missing as they enjoyed a dip in the ocean.

Just weeks prior to their breakup, Pete showcased new ink, which had been located on his collarbone, an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the his first kiss with Kim during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

He also had “KNSCP” tatted just above the “jasmine and aladdin” one, which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

At the time of their split, Twitter users were in hysterics as they pointed out that the comedian has been left by the wayside, with multiple reminders of his former beau etched into his skin.

One user tweeted, “Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat.”

Another said “pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship,” while a third tweeted: “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked.”