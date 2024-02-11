THIS is what Adele had to say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of the Super Bowl

Adele showed words of support for Taylor Swift at during her residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In a video posted by a fan account on X, the Easy On Me singer addressed the audience over the criticism Taylor has received as she also shared who she wants to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

She said in the clip that has currently gone viral: “I think I want the Chiefs to win.”

The mother-of-one continued: “… And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f****** life — it’s her f****** boyfriend!”

The 35-year-old then added: “It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on.”

It is understood Taylor will be attending Sunday’s Super Bowl to support her NFL player boyfriend, Travis.

Travis recently qualified for the major sports event, after his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

According to PEOPLE, Gracie Hunt the daughter of Chief’s owner, Clark Hunt, has now revealed at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday, that the Cruel Singer will be there to cheer on her boyfriend: “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

The Super Bowl will mark the songstress’ 13th Chiefs game.

The singer has so far attended nine Chiefs wins and only three losses.

The New York Post has also reported that the singer has touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The Blank Spaces singer was seen jetting into LAX Airport from Japan, it is unknown whether Taylor flew to Las Vegas that night or will take the hour flight to Sin City on Sunday morning.

The event will be held today, Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas and a host of celebrities have already been seen arriving at Sin City ahead of the game.

Usher is this year’s Halftime Show act.

