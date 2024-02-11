Everything we know about Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show will be held today, February 11!

The US sports event will see the Kansas City Chief’s take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s championship match.

The event will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The scene is set. pic.twitter.com/R4PUENaHy3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

As always, fans all over the world look forward to the NFL’s Halftime performance which sees an international star take to the stage to deliver a show-stopping 13 minute performance.

Last September, Usher was announced as this year’s headlining act.

The 45-year-old confirmed the news in a video shared via social media, in which he receives a call from Kim Kardashian about the headlining slot.

In a statement, Usher said: “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This will be Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance.

He previously performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when the group headlined the halftime show back in 2011.

Usually celebrity guests join the main act, with Alicia Keys being reported to join the R&B singer on stage on Sunday evening.

There will also be several performances before the game: country musician Reba McEntire is slated to lead national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner, while hip-hop artist Post Malone will offer his rendition of America the Beautiful.

Actress and soul singer Andra Day will perform, Lift Every Voice and Sing—also known as “the Black national anthem” and which has been included in Super Bowl pregame festivities since 2021.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Usher also confirmed that he also plans to bring both Ludacris and Lil Jon on stage with him.

The DJ Got Us Fallen In Love singer has also been rumoured to be in talks with Justin Bieber, who the rapper reportedly shared a phone call with earlier this month with about the show, but it has not been confirmed whether or not he will make it.

Speaking of his forthcoming set, Usher told the publication: “I gotta do it in 13 minutes.”

“That makes it a bit difficult.”

He added that “it’s definitely been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.”

Discussing how he approached curating his setlist, he said: “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present — which is here in Las Vegas — and thinking about where we’re headed in the future.”

“That was really the idea.”

Fans are hoping to hear some of the songwriter’s biggest hits, which include Yeah, DJ Got us Falling in Love, U Remind Me and U Make Me Wanna.